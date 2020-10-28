Home

Gudmundson Liz Passed away peacefully on
21st October 2020, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved wife to the late Doug, mum and mother-in-law to Clare and David Roper. Granny to Emma and Stephen and his wife Olivia, great-granny to Oliver and Zara.
Funeral service at Our Lady of Peace Church, Earley, Reading on Wednesday 4th November at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Headway - The Brain Injury Association may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk
All enquiries to A.B. Walker
Tel: 0118 969 8888
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 28, 2020
