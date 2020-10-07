|
WILLACY Lucy Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, aged 8 years.
Much loved daughter of Nikki and Barry, adored sister of Katie and Alesha, devoted Granddaughter
to Brian, Veronica and Tracey.
Lucy will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take
place at St Nicholas Parish
Church Fleetwood on Friday
9th October 2020 at 1pm,
prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alder Hey Childrens Charity
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 7, 2020