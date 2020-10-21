Home

WILLACY LUCY The family of the late Lucy wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to
Larkholme Primary School for the beautiful memories of Lucy and the lovely singing voices of the choir, Rev Carolyn Leitch for her kind words and comforting service and to Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally to JP Dell Funeral Directors who went above and beyond in their caring of Lucy.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 21, 2020
