HARRISON Lynn Bernadette On Thursday 30th April 2020,
in the exceptional care of
Ryecourt Nursing Home,
Lynn passed away peacefully,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Rob and mother to Lee & Joanne.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will
take place with a memorial celebration of life service held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please or donation in lieu, if so desired, to Ryecourt Nursing Home
c/o The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 13, 2020