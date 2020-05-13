Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Harrison

Notice Condolences

Lynn Harrison Notice
HARRISON Lynn Bernadette On Thursday 30th April 2020,
in the exceptional care of
Ryecourt Nursing Home,
Lynn passed away peacefully,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved wife of Rob and mother to Lee & Joanne.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will
take place with a memorial celebration of life service held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please or donation in lieu, if so desired, to Ryecourt Nursing Home
c/o The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -