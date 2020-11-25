Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Jones

Notice Condolences

Lynne Jones Notice
JONES (Lynne) On Wednesday 11th November 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Preston Royal Hospital, Lynne passed away, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
John Nelson, loving Mum to Michael John, also a dear
Sister to Christine and
sister-in-law to Robert.
She will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st December at Carleton Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lynne's memory may be given, if so desired, charity to be confirmed, please contact Funeral Director for further information.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -