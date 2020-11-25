|
|
|
JONES (Lynne) On Wednesday 11th November 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Preston Royal Hospital, Lynne passed away, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late
John Nelson, loving Mum to Michael John, also a dear
Sister to Christine and
sister-in-law to Robert.
She will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st December at Carleton Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lynne's memory may be given, if so desired, charity to be confirmed, please contact Funeral Director for further information.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 25, 2020