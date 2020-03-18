|
|
|
BILLINGTON (Madeline)
"Madge" The peaceful passing of
(Madeline) Madge Billington much loved wife of Eric, mum to Mark, Gary, Kay and John, loving nan
and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held
at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 1.15pm family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
are to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral directors
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 18, 2020