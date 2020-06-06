|
STIRK (née Chapman)
MARCIA Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Tuesday 26th May 2020,
aged 72 years.
Devoted wife to David, loving mum to Paul and Debra, cherished nan to Amie, Lily, Ruby and Ryan,
also a dear sister to David and Janet and a loving auntie.
Marcia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 8th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Marcia to Royal British Legion or
Stroke Unit BVH (Cheques payable to Blue Skies Hospital Fund) c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood
Tel: (01253) 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 6, 2020