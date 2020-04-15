|
Ainsworth Margaret Mary Margaret passed away peacefully at her home on 31st March 2020,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Vernon, loving and devoted mother to Robert, John and Julie, also a wonderful loving mother in law to Elaine and Lynn, a cherished nannie to Gina, Becky, Hannah, Emily and Jack, and a great nannie to Harry, George, Lily, Skya, Xander and Pixie, and a loving sister of Winnie.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road,
East Thornton,
Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 15, 2020