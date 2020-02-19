|
|
|
CLERKIN (Margaret Louise) On Saturday 8th February 2020, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Louie passed away aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Tony, much loved mum to Noel, Josephine, Derek and Kieran,
dear mother in law to Susan,
John, Linda and Debi and a loving grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place
on Friday 21st February at
St Wulstan's RC Church at 10 am followed by the burial at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
are to either Blue Skies or Macmillan at Clifton c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020