CROSTON (Margaret) On Sunday 29th November 2020, peacefully whilst at her home in Fleetwood, with her loving husband by her side,
Margaret passed away,
aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Terry,
much loved mum to
Paul and Mark,
dear mother in law to
Cathy and Serena, loving grandma to Hannah, Thomas, Sarah and Carol and a proud great grandma. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 15th December 2020
at 3.30 pm.
The family have requested that in memory of Margaret bright clothing is to be worn.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, are to Alzheimers Society or Dementia UK c/o
the Funeral Directors via memorygiving.com/margaretcroston.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 3, 2020