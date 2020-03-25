Home

Mary Bond Notice
BOND (Nee Large)
Mary Ellen Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 16th March 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife to the late Harold, dearly loved mum to Carol, Helen, Kathleen and the late Linda, devoted nan, great nan and
great great nan, also a loving
mother-in-law and auntie.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 31st March at 10.00am.
Flowers or donations in memory
of Mary to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 25, 2020
