TIMMS (Clarke)
Mary Suddenly but peacefully and pain free in the Alexandra Nursing Home on May 6th 2020.
Wife of Derek and daughter
of the late Howard and
Dulcie Clarke of Birmingham.
The funeral is private,
no flowers but donations in memory of Mary if so wished to The Donkey Sanctuary
c/o the funeral director.
"I will live in the house of
the Lord forever" Psalm 23.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 20, 2020