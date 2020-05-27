|
TIMMS Mary Derek Timms thanks all those who offered prayers, expressed sympathy and sent cards and
e-mails following the death of Mary, his wife of 61 years.
The offers of help and support from members of All Hallows Church, Bispham, fellow Rotarians, fellow Probus Club members, R.S.P.C.A. (Fylde Branch) staff, Larkholme Co-op staff, Mears Care staff, neighbours and friends are comforting and much appreciated. Thanks also to the Alexandra Nursing Home for its kindness and care of Mary and to Jason Dell for his courteous, sympathetic professional service.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 27, 2020