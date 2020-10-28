|
|
|
EAVES Maureen Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice on
Monday 19th October 2020,
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to the late David, much loved mum to Jacky and Thomas, cherished nana to Daniel, loving mother-in-law to Debbie and a dear sister to the late
Doris and Vera.
Maureen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday
2nd November at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Maureen to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Please contact
J P Dell Funeral Directors
for funeral details
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 28, 2020