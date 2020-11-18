Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Heafield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Heafield

Notice Condolences

Maureen Heafield Notice
HEAFIELD Maureen On Tuesday 10th November 2020, peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
and of Fleetwood,
Maureen passed away,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jim,
much loved mum of Gary,
dear mother in law to Irene
and a loving gran to Lorna
and Christopher.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Nicholas' Church,
Highbury Avenue Fleetwood on
Monday 30th November 2020
at 11.00am followed by a
Burial service at
Fleetwood Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations
in lieu, if so desired, are to
Fleetwood Museum c/o
The Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -