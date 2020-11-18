|
|
|
HEAFIELD Maureen On Tuesday 10th November 2020, peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
and of Fleetwood,
Maureen passed away,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jim,
much loved mum of Gary,
dear mother in law to Irene
and a loving gran to Lorna
and Christopher.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Nicholas' Church,
Highbury Avenue Fleetwood on
Monday 30th November 2020
at 11.00am followed by a
Burial service at
Fleetwood Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations
in lieu, if so desired, are to
Fleetwood Museum c/o
The Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 18, 2020