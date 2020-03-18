|
|
|
HEWITSON (FORMERLY MOSSON)
MAUREEN Passed away suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family
on Friday 13th March 2020
aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of Hewy, loving mum to Joe and the late Mark, cherished nan to Lydia and Luke and a dear sister to Margaret, Tony, Jo and the late Kathleen. Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends. Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 30th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 18, 2020