Maureen Leadbetter Notice
LEADBETTER Maureen Passed away peacefully
in Guys Court Nursing Home on Sunday 9th August 2020
aged 91 years.

Devoted wife of the late Fred,
much loved mum to Moz, Phil and the late Cheryl, dear mother-in-law to Jan, cherished grandma,
great grandma and great great grandma, loving sister to Shirley, also a dear auntie and a
friend to many.
Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at
St Pauls Church on
Monday 24th August at 1.45pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Flowers and all enquiries
please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 19, 2020
