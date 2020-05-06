Home

Michael Henrys

Michael Henrys Notice
HENRYS Michael Anthony On Tuesday 21st April Michael died at home, Cherry Tree Court, Fleetwood, aged 67.
Michael will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Michael was a champion
snooker and darts player
in the local leagues.
Also loved Karaoke singing.
Service will be streamed live from Lytham Crematorium at 9am on Friday 8th May.

https://new.fylde.gov.uk/lpcc/?fbclid=IwAR15ZdB0g5TPib70-9pE75Z2RxMJ6UICI6S1BlVgf8Ynk82PhxmhtrZ6xEE

Password Ipcc.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 6, 2020
