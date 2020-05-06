|
|
|
HENRYS Michael Anthony On Tuesday 21st April Michael died at home, Cherry Tree Court, Fleetwood, aged 67.
Michael will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Michael was a champion
snooker and darts player
in the local leagues.
Also loved Karaoke singing.
Service will be streamed live from Lytham Crematorium at 9am on Friday 8th May.
https://new.fylde.gov.uk/lpcc/?fbclid=IwAR15ZdB0g5TPib70-9pE75Z2RxMJ6UICI6S1BlVgf8Ynk82PhxmhtrZ6xEE
Password Ipcc.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 6, 2020