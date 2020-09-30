|
Walsh Michael (Formerly of
Patterdale Avenue, Fleetwood)
Sadly Mike passed away
following a long illness in
The Conifers Nursing Home on Friday 18th September 2020,
aged 80 years.
Devoted husband to the late Betty, loving brother to Ged, Paul, Margaret, Pat, Angela and
the late Tony and Tom.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 2nd October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mike
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J. P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road, Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 30, 2020