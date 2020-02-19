|
Vickers Nellie Sadly passed away on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at Guys Court Nursing Home, Fleetwood.
Nellie, of Hove Avenue Fleetwood, aged 97 was a dearly loved wife, mother, Grandma,
Great Grandma and
loving friend to many.
A funeral service will be held for Nellie at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, C/O and all further enquiries please to
T H Fenton 27/28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DX
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020