PETER NICOLA Passed away suddenly at home
on Friday 3rd April 2020,
aged 47 years.
Loving partner of Bart,
devoted mum to Josh and Owen,
cherished daughter to
Ray and the late Maureen,
much loved sister to Susan and Sharon, also a dear sister-in-law, auntie and cousin.
Nicola will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Carleton
Crematorium on Monday
20th April at 11.00am.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 8, 2020