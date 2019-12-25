|
|
|
GRISENTHWAITE In loving memory of a dear brother Norman, lost with shipmates of the
S.T. Goth, Christmas 1948.
A dear dad George,
died suddenly Christmas 1962.
Cherished memories of
our dear mother Ellen and
sisters Frances, Hilda, Doreen,
Margaret and Brenda.
Sadly missed dear brothers
Arthur (Tats), Bill, Gordon and Reg.
Always sweet memories of
our dear Diane, Tom, Lois,
Alan, Kenny and Sheila.
Memory drifts to scenes long past, time rolls on but memory lasts, sunshine passes, shadows fall, loves remembrance outlasts all.
This one is for you Aunty Bren.
R.I.P.
The last of the Heathfield Gishes.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 25, 2019