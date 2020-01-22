|
Holliday Norman Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 92 years.
Devoted husband to Audrey,
much loved dad to Christine,
also a loving grandad
and great grandad.
Norman will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020