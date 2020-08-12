Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Haley

Notice Condolences

Patricia Haley Notice
Haley Patricia Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on
Monday 3rd August 2020,
aged 73 years.
Devoted wife to Andrew,
loving mum to Catherine and Anne, cherished grandma to Issy, Tom, Emma, Charlotte and Grace,
also a dear sister to Evie,
auntie and great auntie.
Patricia will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Andy, his son Adam and all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Patricia to The Scoliosis Campaign Fund c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -