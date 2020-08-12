|
|
|
Haley Patricia Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on
Monday 3rd August 2020,
aged 73 years.
Devoted wife to Andrew,
loving mum to Catherine and Anne, cherished grandma to Issy, Tom, Emma, Charlotte and Grace,
also a dear sister to Evie,
auntie and great auntie.
Patricia will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Andy, his son Adam and all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Patricia to The Scoliosis Campaign Fund c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 12, 2020