|
|
|
WILSON Patricia
(née Hamilton) Pat, aged 83 years,
passed away suddenly in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 2nd May 2020,
following a fall at home.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Ian,
sadly missed by brothers John
and Patrick, sister in law Lorraine, nieces and nephews Joanne, Victoria, Sarah, Paul, Jason,
Simon, Michael, great nieces
Darcy and Nancy, also a friend
to many in Fleetwood.
Pat's funeral will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 22nd May but due to the present circumstances the funeral will be attended by family only.
A celebration of life service will
be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please or a donation in lieu, if so desired directly to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: (01253) 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 20, 2020