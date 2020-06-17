|
|
|
HENIGAN (Paul) On Thursday 4th June 2020, suddenly whilst at his home in Fleetwood, Paul passed away
aged 48 years.
Beloved son of Michael Louis and Brenda, much loved dad to Helen, Leah, Jase, John, Gemma, Jessica and Jennifer, loving brother to Dawn, Mark, Sarah and the late Michael, a devoted grandad to all his grandchildren, a dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by his
loving family and friends.
The family will be having a private burial service at St Peter's Church on Wednesday 24th June 2020.
All flowers are welcome
c/o J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS,
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 17, 2020