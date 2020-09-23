|
|
|
GANDY (STOCKELL)
PAULINE Passed away in
Trinity Hospice after
a long illness with her family
by her side on Friday
18th September 2020
aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of the late Jack,
loving mum to Jacqueline and Denise, adoring nan to Kieran,
a dear mother-in-law
to Andrew and Chris, also a much loved sister and auntie.
Pauline will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
United Reformed Church on
Thursday 24th September
at 11.45am prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Pauline
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 23, 2020