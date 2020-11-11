Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Peta Wilson Notice
WILSON (NEE SNASDELL)
PETA Passed away at home
surrounded by her
loving family on
Thursday 29th October 2020,
aged 71 years.
Loving mum, nanna,
sister, partner, auntie
and a good friend to many.
Peta will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church on Tuesday 17th November at 11.00am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peta
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J. P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road,
Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 11, 2020
