RILEY Peter (House Furnisher)
Edwin Peter Riley, aged 85 years, passed away peacefully
at home in Fleetwood
on Tuesday 4th February.
Dearly beloved husband of Christine, dearest dad of Bronwen, Megan, Rupert and Benjamin,
also a much loved grandpa.
A private cremation took place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February.
A Service of Thanksgiving
for Peter's life will be
held at Emmanuel at
The Mount Church Fleetwood on
Friday 14th February at 2.00pm.
Donations in memory of
Peter to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020