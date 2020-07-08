|
|
|
Abram Philip David My husband Philip Abram, passed away on 26th June 2020.
Philip tried very hard in life
and worked arduously.
Philip gave us unreservedly the
best of him and touched everyone with true happiness,
love and honesty.
Peace and love for eternity
for a unique soul.
Philip will be sadly missed
by his wife Maricarmen, brothers, family and friends.
The Church service will take place on Thursday, 16th July 2020 day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in
St Wulstans Church RC at 11:30am thereupon Carleton Crematorium.
Enquiries to:
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road West View, Fleetwood
Telephone 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 8, 2020