|
|
|
BOND Richard Henry Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 22nd April 2020
aged 83 years.
Devoted husband to the late Patricia, loving dad to Katrina, Stephanie, Debbie and the late Jackie, cherished grandad and great grandad, also a dear
father-in-law and brother
to the late Keith.
Richard will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 4th May at 1.00pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 29, 2020