Robert Stevens Notice
Stevens Robert Kieron
(Rob) Passed away suddenly at home
in Penrith on 25th July 2020
aged 49.
Loving son of Geoffrey and Elizabeth, beloved husband of Jo, devoted daddy to Georgina and Josh, loving brother of Rachel
and brother-in-law of Mark.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 11th August at 12.30pm at Beetham Hall Crematorium, Milnthorpe.
Donations if so desired to the
Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Walkers Funeral Directors, Penrith, Tynefield House, Bridge Lane, Penrith,
CA11 8HY 01768 892211.
Living in our hearts and
thoughts forever.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 5, 2020
