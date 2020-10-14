|
Wright Robert Alan
(Roberlino) Tracey, wife of the late Robert Alan Wright (Roberlino) would like to express her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown to her at this sad time.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence and floral tributes received and donations to
Trinity Hospice and Fleetwood
Old Boys Band.
Thanks to all the staff at Trinity Hospice for their professional and loving care. A special thanks to Rob's dear and loyal friends. Thanks to Reverend Carolyn and Father George for a comforting service and to Co-op funeralcare for their professional and caring support throughout.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 14, 2020