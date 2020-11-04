Home

Rodney Swan Notice
SWAN Rodney Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 19th October 2020, aged 85 years.

Loving son, brother and uncle.

Rodney will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church on Friday 13th November at 11.30am followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium
at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rodney
to Killy School in The Gambia
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
J. P. Dell Funeral Directors, Poulton Road, Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 4, 2020
