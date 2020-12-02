|
|
|
MILLER Ronald Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 16th November 2020, aged 73 years.
Much loved son of the late Emily and Harry and a well liked cousin to Anne, Susan and Ruth.
Ronald will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 8th December at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ronald to Men Shed Fleetwood
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 2, 2020