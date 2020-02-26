Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fleetwood
135 Poulton Rd
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AP
01253 772 111
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Rose Pickering Notice
Pickering Rose Ann Passed away peacefully after a long illness, on 18th February 2020 at Fleetwood Nursing Home,
Rose, aged 80 years.
A much loved Mum,
Nan and Great Nanna.
Always remembered with love.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 3:30pm. Please wear something green for the service.
Donations in memory to
Macmillan Blue Skies Appeal.
All enquiries to
Fleetwood Funeralcare,
Ruthin House, 135 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, FY7 7AP, tel. 772111.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 26, 2020
