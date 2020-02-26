|
Pickering Rose Ann Passed away peacefully after a long illness, on 18th February 2020 at Fleetwood Nursing Home,
Rose, aged 80 years.
A much loved Mum,
Nan and Great Nanna.
Always remembered with love.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 3:30pm. Please wear something green for the service.
Donations in memory to
Macmillan Blue Skies Appeal.
All enquiries to
Fleetwood Funeralcare,
Ruthin House, 135 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, FY7 7AP, tel. 772111.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 26, 2020