Roy Leadbetter

Roy Leadbetter Notice
LEADBETTER ROY Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 25th October 2020,
aged 86 years.

Devoted husband to Lyn,
much loved dad to Mark and his partner Viv, loving brother to the late Josie and a dear uncle to
Gail and Sandra.
Roy will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral Service and cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 27th November at 9.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
in memory of Roy to
RNLI, Fleetwood c/o
the funeral director.

All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 25, 2020
