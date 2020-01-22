|
JACKSON Ruth Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Monday 6th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Devoted husband to Richard,
loving mam to Ray and Michael,
a cherished grandma to Hayley,
Jenna, Samantha, Abigail,
Sally and the late Katie also
a loving great grandma.
Ruth will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton
Crematorium on Tuesday
28th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired, to
North West Air Ambulance Charity
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020