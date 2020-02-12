|
JACKSON Ruth The family of the late Ruth would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes, Fleetwood Bowling Club for their warm hospitality and The West End Club for their sign of respect, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020