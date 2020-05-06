|
|
|
COLBY Sheila Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 28th April 2020
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to the late Derek, loving mum to Derek and Andrea, mother-in-law to Pam and Steven, cherished nan to Carl, Matthew and Niall also a dear great nan to Thomas, Samuel and Isabella.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery on Monday 11th May at 2.00pm.
Flowers and all enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 6, 2020