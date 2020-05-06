Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
14:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
COLBY Sheila Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 28th April 2020
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to the late Derek, loving mum to Derek and Andrea, mother-in-law to Pam and Steven, cherished nan to Carl, Matthew and Niall also a dear great nan to Thomas, Samuel and Isabella.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery on Monday 11th May at 2.00pm.
Flowers and all enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 6, 2020
