J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Notice

Stanley Baker Notice
BAKER Stanley Maureen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received
at this sad time.
A special thank you to Neil, Kerry and her family for all the support given to her at this difficult time, Rev Jim Williams for his kind words and comforting service, Standard Bearers and Buglers, Stan would have been so proud, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and The New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality,
finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 2, 2020
