Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Dine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Dine

Notice Condolences

Stella Dine Notice
DINE Stella Passed away peacefully in
Milton Lodge Care Home on
Friday 27th March 2020
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife to the late Robert, much loved mum to Myra and Anthony, devoted grandma to Abigail, Sara, Matthew, Katie and Jessica, cherished great grandma and a dear mother-in-law to
Ken and Jane.
Stella will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private funeral service
will take place at Emmanuel Church, Lofthouse Way on
Tuesday 7th April prior to interment at Fleetwood
Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Flowers and all enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -