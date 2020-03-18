|
KIDD Susan On Thursday 12th March 2020, peacefully whilst at
her home in Fleetwood,
Sue passed away,
aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, loving partner of Geoff,
much loved mum to Andrew and the late Daniel and a dear
sister and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
are to Cancer Research
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 18, 2020