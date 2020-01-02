Home

WRIGHT THERESA The family of the late Theresa would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Ian Abbott for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Old Bank for their warm hospitality, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for
their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 2, 2020
