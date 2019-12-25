Home

Thomas Rance Notice
RANCE Thomas Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 15th December 2019,
aged 96 years.

Beloved husband of Freda,
loving dad to
Christine and Jacqueline,
cherished grandad
and great grandad,
also a dear brother and uncle.
Thomas will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place
at St Marys RC Church
on Monday 6th January
at 11.00am,
prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 12.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Royal British Legion
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 25, 2019
