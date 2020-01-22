|
Treece-birch Thomas The family of the late Thomas Treece-Birch would like to
express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions
of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received
during their sad loss.
They would like to pass on special thanks to Rev Carolyn Leitch of
St Nicholas Church Fleewood for her comforting service, the standard bearers for doing Thomas proud,
Princess Alexandra Care
Home for their time, care and dedication, Fleetwood Cricket Club for the catering and finally
to Angela Byrne and staff at
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020