|
|
|
MELHUISH Vera On Saturday 18th July 2020, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood, Vera passed away, aged 88 years.
The dearly beloved wife of
Sidney and a dear friend to
Chris and Karen.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 30th July 2020 at
10.30 am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu,
if so desired, are to
Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary
c/o The Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 23, 2020