EYRES (Nee Greenwood)
Wendy Rose Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 25th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Devoted wife to the late Darrell, loving mum to her dutiful son Darren Leonard and family, cherished grandma,
great grandma, dear auntie
and great auntie to many.
Wendy will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 11.00am.
Any donations to Help For Heroes.
Flowers and all other enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 5, 2020